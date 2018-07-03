Indianapolis church puts holy family in ‘ICE detention’ in bold statement about immigration policy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis church is sending a message about the nation’s current immigration crisis.

Christ Church Cathedral put up the display at their lawn on Monument Circle overnight. It shows statues of Mary, Joseph and Jesus in a cage.

“On our lawn tonight we placed The Holy Family…in #ICE detention,” the church wrote on its Twitter page.

The display has a sign saying #EveryFamilyIsHoly and its Spanish equivalent, #CadaFamiliaEsSagrada.

It was unclear how long the display would remain in place, but church officials suggested it could remain up as long as families continue to be detained. The church has taken a strong position against the separation of families at the U.S. border.

On Sunday, the church tweeted, “We pray for those families separated at the border. May God protect them and watch over them.”

“We heard a lot of the Bible quoted, people trying to say what scripture justifies and doesn’t justify,” said Stephen Carlsen, dean of Christ Church Cathedral. “Our tradition, our sacred traditions, are crystal clear. People who come to us for safety, for refuge are just like everyone in our families.”

Carlsen said the church was very concerned about what has been going on in the U.S., especially as it relates to immigrants seeking a better life.

“Our job as faithful people is to welcome people with mercy. Our religious images are supposed to remind us where God’s heart is . God’s heart is compassion. With people who are in need, and our heart should be there, too.”

Over the weekend, hundreds gathered near the Indiana Statehouse as part of a nationwide protest against family separation. President Donald Trump, amid an international outcry about the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, issued an executive order intended to stop the separation of families.