Indianapolis Colts invite fans to pick their top moments from 35 years of pro football in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – What are the top moments in Indianapolis Colts history?

The team needs your help as the franchise celebrates 35 years of Colts football in Indianapolis.

Fan voting is now open and will continue through Aug. 17, 2018, at the Colts website.

Fans who vote will be entered to win a Colts VIP experience for four. The prize package includes sideline tickets, pregame sideline passes and custom jerseys for the Sept. 9 home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Winners will also get a tour of the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

The team’s top moments will be entirely determined by online fan voting. The team will announce them on Colts.com during each week of the upcoming season.

The team came up with 53 nominees before narrowing the list down to 35.

Some of the nominees include:

Oct. 31, 1988: Eric Dickerson scores four TDs as the Colts defeat Denver, 55-23, in Indy’s first-ever Monday Night Football game

Jan. 14, 1996: The Colts come one play away from winning the 1995 AFC Championship Game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers when Jim Harbaugh's Hail Mary falls incomplete

April 18, 1998: The Indianapolis Colts draft Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning with the first overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft

Oct. 3, 2003: Manning and the Colts come back from 21 points down with four minutes left to shock the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime on Monday Night Football

Jan. 21, 2007: Marlin Jackson intercepts a Tom Brady pass to seal the Colts' win in the 2006 AFC Championship Game, paving the way for Indy's Super Bowl Championship

Feb. 4, 2007: Kelvin Hayden intercepts a Rex Grossman pass and returns it for a 56-yard touchdown to seal the Colts' victory in Super Bowl XLI

Nov. 15, 2009: Bill Belichick's decision to go for it on fourth-and-two allows Colts to get the ball back and score a late touchdown to beat New England 35-34

Oct. 7, 2012: With Coach Chuck Pagano hospitalized with leukemia, the Colts (and Reggie Wayne's orange gloves) rally from 18 down at halftime to upend the Green Bay Packers

Oct. 20, 2013: Peyton Manning returns to Indianapolis for the first time and greets an emotional crowd before the Denver Broncos lose to the Colts 39-33

Jan. 4, 2014: Andrew Luck and the Colts come back from 28 points down to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round

Again, you can vote at the Colts website.