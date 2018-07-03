× Patriotic no-bake treats for the Fourth of July from Kylee’s Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

This year, the Fourth of July is in the middle of a heat wave in Indiana. Seriously, could it get any hotter?! Actually, I don’t think I want to ask that question because I know it definitely can. Anyway, it’s way too hot to heat the house up by turning on the oven. So instead, I’ve opted for no-bake treats. Of course, very patriotic no-bake treats because you all know me. I live for themed treats.

Marshmallow Bald Eagles

Ingredients

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

2 Tablespoons oil (not necessary, but helps thin out chocolate so it’s easier to dip)

12 large marshmallows

Sweetened shredded coconut

12 Oreos or other small chocolate cookies

12 whole cashews

Black decorator’s gel

Directions

Melt white chocolate chips in microwave for 30 second intervals until completely melted Add oil to white chocolate and stir until smooth Dip one marshmallow into the white chocolate and immediately sprinkle shredded coconut on top, making sure to leave the bottom side uncovered Add a little extra dollop of white chocolate to that end and stick on a sandwich cookie. The white chocolate will act like glue to the cookie. Once the chocolate sets, use a toothpick to make a little hole for the cashew beak. Stick the smaller end of one side of the cashew into the hole and press gently until it says in there. Add black decorators gel to make eyes and let sit for about 20 minutes before freezing.

No-bake cheesecake dip

Ingredients

2 bars (8 ounces each) Challenge cream cheese , room temperature

1 cup Greek yogurt (plain or vanilla)

1 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups whipped topping

Fresh berries for serving, if desired

Directions