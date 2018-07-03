Patriotic no-bake treats for the Fourth of July from Kylee’s Kitchen
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
This year, the Fourth of July is in the middle of a heat wave in Indiana. Seriously, could it get any hotter?! Actually, I don’t think I want to ask that question because I know it definitely can. Anyway, it’s way too hot to heat the house up by turning on the oven. So instead, I’ve opted for no-bake treats. Of course, very patriotic no-bake treats because you all know me. I live for themed treats.
Marshmallow Bald Eagles
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
- 2 Tablespoons oil (not necessary, but helps thin out chocolate so it’s easier to dip)
- 12 large marshmallows
- Sweetened shredded coconut
- 12 Oreos or other small chocolate cookies
- 12 whole cashews
- Black decorator’s gel
Directions
- Melt white chocolate chips in microwave for 30 second intervals until completely melted
- Add oil to white chocolate and stir until smooth
- Dip one marshmallow into the white chocolate and immediately sprinkle shredded coconut on top, making sure to leave the bottom side uncovered
- Add a little extra dollop of white chocolate to that end and stick on a sandwich cookie. The white chocolate will act like glue to the cookie.
- Once the chocolate sets, use a toothpick to make a little hole for the cashew beak.
- Stick the smaller end of one side of the cashew into the hole and press gently until it says in there.
- Add black decorators gel to make eyes and let sit for about 20 minutes before freezing.
No-bake cheesecake dip
Ingredients
- 2 bars (8 ounces each) Challenge cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 cup Greek yogurt (plain or vanilla)
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups whipped topping
- Fresh berries for serving, if desired
Directions
- In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy, or about 3 minutes.
- Add powdered sugar, Greek yogurt, vanilla, and salt and beat until smooth.
- Fold in whipped topping and serve