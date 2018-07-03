Summer sizzle and high humidity hold through the holiday; Storm chance lingers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEAT WAVE REACHES DAY 5

We reached 93-degrees Tuesday afternoon, extending the heat wave to day five and marking the 15th 90-degree day this year. 2018 has already exceeded 2017's total of 14 and this is the most 90-degree days so early in a year since 2012.

The upper-level, high pressure or 'dome of heat' is migrating west again and new heat related advisories have been hoisted. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, just over 20 states were under some form of heat related advisory, including a heat advisory for central Indiana until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

July 4, 2018 will be the hottest in six years with a high temperatures forecast to reach 94-degrees and a heat index that tops 97-degrees to 103-degrees.

STORM THREAT WEDNESDAY

Scattered storms are possible again Wednesday much like today and Monday afternoon. We bracket the peak heating of the day for the best chance of getting under a storm or two. Many of us will miss out altogether but plan on a potential downpour by early afternoon from 30 percent to 40 percent coverage. Theses showers and storms will rain themselves out and diminish in the early evening, allowing most firework displays to remain on schedule.

RELIEF ON THE WAY?

The 90-degree stretch is to last into Thursday and the high levels of humidity remain into Friday but a real change is coming this weekend. Behind a wind shifting cold front late Friday, drier and much more comfortable air will surge into the state on northwest winds. Humidity will crash to end the long holiday weekend and lead a refreshing feel! Early morning temperatures may reach the upper 50s outlying early Sunday morning. Welcome relief for us and our air conditioners.