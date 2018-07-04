10-year-old Pennsylvania boy manages to call 911 while hiding from burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- A quick-thinking 10-year-old boy helped police nab a burglar inside his home in Pennsylvania's Clinton County.

Jude Mackenzie told WNEP he wasn’t really scared. Instead, when he saw the intruder, he stayed calm, hid, and called police.

“It’s my worst nightmare to have someone break into my house and I don’t even hear it.”

But that’s what happened to Kelsa Mackenzie and her family. According to investigators, a man broke in late Sunday night. Everyone was upstairs in bed expect 10-year-old Jude.

“I was watching YouTube on my TV and I just heard somebody slam the door,” he said.

Jude expected to see his sister who was coming home from a friend’s house. Instead, he saw Allen Hurneman, 43, rummaging through the kitchen.

“When he got into the kitchen light, I saw him and I just took off running.”

Jude ran into the living room where he slid under the couch and called 911. Within minutes, police arrived and arrested Hurneman. Jude then went to wake up his parents, who slept through the commotion thanks to their air conditioner.

“We kind of were like, ‘Jude, are you kidding? Did you have a bad dream?’ He’s like, ‘No, the police are here.’ So, we come downstairs, we watch police taking him over to the car and that’s when we were like, ‘This is real,'” Kelsa Mackenzie said.

Kelsa says the burglar first went through her SUV. She thinks he went inside to look for the keys to the vehicle. Worry quickly became relief for older sister Kandyce, who's proud of her brother’s quick thinking.

“I was really scared. I’ll admit it, I was scared,” she said. “That's awesome, especially for being a 10-year-old. Normally, 10 year olds wouldn’t do that.”

“I’m the proudest mom right now. I am. I will boast I am the proudest mom right now,” Kelsa said.

Jude said he was working off instinct when he called police but he knew what to do because he watches a lot of “Chicago PD” and army movies.

As for Hurneman, he has been charged with burglary and criminal trespass.