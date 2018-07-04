Bullets hit home while mother, children inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- Someone fired several gunshots into and through a Bloomington apartment. The shooting happened over the weekend while a family of four were inside getting ready for bed.

“All of a sudden I hear this pop, pop, pop, like six times and each time my body jumped at it,” explains Kacie Stephen, Bloomington mother of three.

The siding of the Stephen’s apartment is pierced with bullet holes and there’s proof some bullets even landed closer to the family. Kacie Stephen’s crock pot has a clear bullet hole through it. She says her family heard and felt the gunfire.

“It was shaking the wall and it shook where I was sitting at so I felt the vibrations so I knew it was really, really close,” explains Stephen.

Stephen didn’t realize just how close of a call it really was until the next morning when she found the shell casings in the yard and in her kitchen cabinets.

“My kids are always in the kitchen. I’m always in the kitchen. It could’ve shot right on through and hit somebody. That’s not cool. Guns aren’t a play toy. It’s a serious matter,” explains Stephen.

Bloomington Police are investigating the case. No arrests have been made yet.

“This my home with children in it. One shot is too many. This isn’t a target. My kids are here and there are other kids around. This is dangerous, extremely dangerous,” explains Stephen.