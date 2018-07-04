× Columbus veteran running 300 miles to raise awareness about PTSD

COLUMBUS – A Columbus veteran is running from Alabama to his hometown of Columbus this week to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide. Kyle Killinger started the 300 mile journey on Tuesday and he plans to arrive in Indiana this weekend.

This US Marine Corps veteran decided to celebrate Independence Day in a different way because it felt it was necessary to help veterans who are struggling. This is the third year Killinger’s made this run and he typically does it the week of Independence day.

“There are 22 American veterans who commit suicide every single day and I want to bring that number to zero,” he said.

He will be running roughly 70 miles a day except on his last day. He’s raising money along the way and all the donations will to go two non-profits, 22 2 None and SAVE22 Veterans.

“I want those veterans to feel like they are not alone. And to be able to talk about the things they went through when they want to talk about it,” said Killinger.

A 5K event is planned on Saturday at Columbus East High School to celebrate the end of Killinger’s run. There will also be food and music for anyone who wants to join.

If you would like to donate to his cause, click here. You can also follow Killinger on his journey on his Facebook page, 300 Miles Because He’s My Brother.