Damage estimated at $1.2 million after dump trucks catch fire at east side business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Seven dump trucks quickly caught fire Wednesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, causing more than a million dollars in estimated damage.

According to IFD, firefighters were dispatched to 5917 Massachusetts Avenue for a reported building fire around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered several dump trucks had caught fire.

Five of the trucks were lined up next to one another while two more were in separate locations, according to IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith. Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

“[It’s] unclear what could have started the fire at this time. Most of the dump trucks were running with the keys in them. We’re not sure if they simply overheated and one caught the next truck on fire,” Reith said.

The trucks sustained extensive damage totaling an estimated $1.2 million. The investigation is ongoing.

Reith said the fire broke out before the heat of the day, meaning firefighters didn’t encounter any additional problems with excessive heat. They remained hydrated and tried to keep as cool as possible, she said. Firefighters took off their gear as soon as the fire was out to cool down.

No one was hurt.