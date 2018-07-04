Ella Whistler, survivor of Noblesville West Middle School shooting, appears at CarmelFest parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- It's a positive sign in her recovery.

Ella Whistler, who was shot seven times at Noblesville West Middle School in May, appeared in the CarmelFest parade Wednesday. She spent weeks in the hospital after the shooting.

Her appearance at the parade was the first time she's been seen publicly since the May 25 shooting. She smiled and waved at the crowd while sitting on a float. She wore a neck brace and her right arm was in a sling.

Ella will also serve as the grand marshal of the 2018 Noblesville Fourth of July Parade. Jason Seaman, the heroic teacher credited with stopping the gunman, will also be a grand marshal for the event.