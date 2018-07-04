Hot stretch rolls for the holiday with afternoon storms around…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning and Happy 4th of July! It appears another hot one is on the way today with high dew points, plenty of sunshine and scattered storms redeveloping. Mother nature will provide its own fireworks this afternoon and a heat advisory will once again begin at noon today.

Much like days prior, storms will be spotty and provide cooler temperatures, heavy downpours and sporadic lightning for selected areas. Storms will die off in the evening, as the heat ebbs and the atmosphere begins to stabilize.

Sunset tonight is 9:16 p.m. and most areas will be perfect for fireworks displays and family gatherings.

Temperatures will ease but still very muggy tonight. More storms for Thursday before a shot of slight cooler but much less humid air builds in for Saturday and Sunday.