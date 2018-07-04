× ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ actress Linda Hunt taken to hospital after Hollywood crash

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Oscar winner and NCIS: Los Angeles star Linda Hunt is recovering after being involved in a car accident this week.

Hunt, 73, described the crash as minor but said she was taken to a hospital. In a statement to CBS2 Los Angeles, she said she wasn’t seriously hurt and was recovering well.

“Yesterday I was involved in a minor traffic accident and taken to the hospital,” Hunt told the L.A. outlet. “I’m pleased to report I’m recovering well and have no serious injuries. Thank you for all the well wishes! I’m looking forward to starting production on NCIS: Los Angeles later this summer.”

TMZ was the first to report the crash, saying Hunt was making a left turn when her SUV collided with two cars. TMZ reported that the actress was “visibly shaken” after the crash. The other drivers suffered only minor injuries.

Hunt won an Oscar in 1982 for her role in The Year of Living Dangerously. She has been a staple on NCIS: Los Angeles, where she’s appeared in more than 200 episodes as Henrietta “Hetty” Lange.