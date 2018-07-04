× UPDATE: Police say missing woman with Alzheimer’s found ‘alive and well’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say a missing woman with Alzheimer’s and stage 4 cancer has been found “alive and well.”

Police began an active search Wednesday for Melva Grunden, who was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of Briarstone Lane. That is on the south side of the city near the Greenwood Place Shopping Center.

Police were concerned about Grunden due to her medical conditions and the extreme heat we’ve been experiencing in central Indiana.