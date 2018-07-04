× Samsung bug causes phones to text random photos without permission

Think of the most unflattering picture in your cell phone’s photo library right now. Now imagine that picture being sent without your knowledge to a random contact in your phone.

Sounds mortifying, doesn’t it? That’s exactly the issue some Samsung users are reporting right now!

A new Samsung bug has infected a number of phones, including the Galaxy Note8 and the Galaxy S9.

In one case a user says his entire photo gallery was sent to his girlfriend’s phone in one night.

Many users with the issue say they use T-Mobile, and believe it might have to do with the carrier’s recent messaging update. But T-Mobile says it’s a Samsung problem.

Experts suggest switching to android messages for now until the problem is fixed.