Samsung bug causes phones to text random photos without permission

Posted 11:48 AM, July 4, 2018, by

Samsung S9+ (Photo credit PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images)

Think of the most unflattering picture in your cell phone’s photo library right now. Now imagine that picture being sent without your knowledge to a random contact in your phone.

Sounds mortifying, doesn’t it? That’s exactly the issue some Samsung users are reporting right now!

A new Samsung bug has infected a number of phones, including the Galaxy Note8 and the Galaxy S9.

In one case a user says his entire photo gallery was sent to his girlfriend’s phone in one night.

Many users with the issue say they use T-Mobile, and believe it might have to do with the carrier’s recent messaging update. But T-Mobile says it’s a Samsung problem.

Experts suggest switching to android messages for now until the problem is fixed.