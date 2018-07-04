× Woman finds dozens of brown recluse spiders in Tennessee apartment

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – She felt dizzy. She could barely swallow. She even says she hallucinated.

A Tennessee woman was rushed to the hospital after experiencing the bizarre symptoms. Angela Wright told WSMV that she woke up with pain in her arm and noticed some bumps on her chest and arm.

At first, she didn’t think much of it. She went to the doctor and was prescribed some medicine. A few days later, she went to the emergency room.

The diagnosis?

Bites from a brown recluse spider.

“I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t move and I could barely swallow,” Wright told WSMV. “They said I was forming bubbles in my lungs, which could have caused pneumonia, and they said if I would have waited a few more hours or maybe until the next morning if I would have made it, I would have had a stroke.”

Wright told management at her apartment complex what happened. Her unit was sprayed, but the spiders came back in what can only be described as a nightmare scenario. There were dozens of them.

“We were finding brown recluses left and right, in our bed, in the ceiling, in the iron, in her shoe,” Wright said.

Wright wants to move out of the apartment, but that’s proving difficult. Management said she’d have to provide a 60-day notice and pay more than $2,000 to break her lease.