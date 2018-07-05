90° heat and storms on the way today before a refreshing change…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steamy start out-the-door, as temperatures hover in the upper 70's and haze lingers across the Indianapolis skyline. Storm threat will be rising this afternoon, as temperatures rapidly heat into the lower 90's! Another HEAT ADVISORY underway too, as the heat indices push the lower 100's. We will sweat it out again, and storm chances appear likely for about 50% of our viewing area, starting around 1:00pm-1:30pm this afternoon. Some heavy downpours, lightning and wind gusts will accompany the larger type storm clusters for the evening rush.

The chance of rain/storms in spots will linger into the overnight and begin to end around sunrise from north to south. Cooler, less humid air will sweep in through the day Friday and hold over the entire weekend. Enjoy the change-up!!!