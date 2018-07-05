Indianapolis Animal Care Services needs help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 800 animals are overwhelming Indianapolis Animal Care Services. Kristen Lee is the public information officer for the shelter and answered questions on how to save one of these dogs or cats in need. Adoption is free for July and includes spay, neuter, microchip, vaccinations, heartworm, etc.

Shelter adoption hours:

• Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Wednesday: closed

Click here to learn how to foster an animal. Lean more about adopting here.