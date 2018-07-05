Be our guest at Hoagies and Hops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When my husband and I moved out to Indiana in 2007 to be closer to my parents, we quickly realized that we missed the delis and hoagie shops that we grew up loving in South East PA. With a degree in Restaurant and Hospitality Management from Penn State University in 2002, I pursued a General Managment position at Elbow Room and a few years later became Operations Manager for the LUX Restaurants in Indianapolis.

After many years of having family and friends from back east send us PA grub, I decided it was time to bring it here for all Indianapolis to enjoy. With Bread coming from South Jersey, meat, pickles and chips coming from Philly and the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country we hope to give our new home of Indy a taste of what South East PA comfort food is all about.

A big thank you to our family and friends from PA to Indiana who have supported us and a special thanks to my husband and parents for all of their help in my opening of Hoagies and Hops.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.