× Big cool down for the weekend

After some modest rainfall totals for a good chunk of us this afternoon, we’re drying out into the overnight hours.

We still need the rain. It’s the growing season, and including today’s totals, we’re still almost 4″ short of the rainfall we should have had since May 1st.

It was another hot day with highs in the low 90’s and heat index temperatures in the lower 100’s.

It will be much more pleasant tomorrow. A few spotty showers are possible early, however, we’ll be mostly dry and a lot cooler.

It will be a nice night for baseball on Friday with the night finishing off with a fireworks display.

Not only will temperatures be cooler but the dew point will make a dramatic drop from where it is not.

Dew point temperatures are projected to drop 15-20° from now through tomorrow afternoon.

That means good news for the heat index. Feels Like temperatures will be very comfortable for the weekend, but will start to rise again early next week.

Enjoy the cooler air while you can, 90’s make a comeback quickly.