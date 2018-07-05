× Crews battle fire at apartment complex on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex Thursday on the city’s west side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department was called to Addison Creek Apartments around 12:30 p.m. The location of the fire is in the 5700 block of Port Lillian Drive.

Wayne Township fire officials said crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes. It appeared the fire spread from a pile of old furniture sitting between a two-story apartment building and the complex’s maintenance shop.

According to Capt. Mike Pruitt, the department received a call about a trash fire. The department upgraded it immediately and brought in a full response apparatus.

“Crew arrived on scene and had heavy fire showing from a brush pile that was placed in between two buildings here. It appears that they were cleaning up some of the tree branches from around here at the apartment complex,” Pruitt said.

“We upgraded it to a second alarm because of the rate of spread we were getting from the fire,” Pruitt said. “We had a breeze blowing in here, it’s extremely dry, and plus we’re also dealing with high heat conditions today, so ultimately we had to call in a few extra crews to make sure we back up those primary response crews.”

The cause remains under investigation, but Pruitt said the fire appeared to be suspicious in nature.