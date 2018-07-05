Drug investigation leads police to Carroll County assessor’s home, 4 arrests

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities arrested four people last weekend after a drug investigation led them to a home registered to the Carroll County assessor.

The investigation began around 9 p.m. on June 30 and lasted into July 1, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A town marshal and a deputy marshal stopped a pickup truck in Burlington because it had a falsely registered license plate, police said. A K9 deputy was then called and his K9 partner indicated the possibility of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

After a search, police located what appeared to be methamphetamine as well as marijuana. They also discovered $600 in cash. The driver, identified as Erin Hetsko, told police she’d just completed a drug deal with a man named William Duff.

The investigation led police to a home in Delphi registered to Neda Duff, the Carroll County assessor. There, they found William Duff exiting the residence. As investigators approached, he dropped several items that turned out to be lithium batteries, court documents said.

Officers spoke with Lauren Criswell, 35, outside the home, who said there was a marijuana cigarette upstairs where she and Duff live. Police also spoke to 34-year-old Elizabeth Lind, who was in the driver’s seat of an SUV in an alley near the residence. She consented to a search after a K9 detected the presence of drugs.

Inside, police found a backpack filled with cash, meth, marijuana, empty baggies and a digital scale. Duff said everything in the backpack and SUV belonged to him. He told police he’d bought the drugs from Hetsko earlier.

Investigators said William Duff is the son of Assessor Neda Duff. Criswell is first deputy for the Carroll County Assessor’s Office.

Duff was arrested on charges of dealing and possession of meth, dealing and possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance. Lind was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance. Criswell was arrested on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

Hetsko was arrested on charges of dealing and possession of methamphetamine, dealing and possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and reckless possession of paraphernalia.