INDOT continues chip seal preservation in Madison and Hancock Counties

MADISON and HANCOCK COUNTIES, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation have announced that chip seal operations are scheduled to begin on various roads in Madison and Hancock counties beginning next week.

Those roadways will be closed for up to two weeks during the chip seal operation. INDOT maintenance crews are expected to begin on or after Monday, July 9, weather permitting.

Roadways to be chip sealed are as follows:

SR 109 between US 40 to SR 234 (Hancock County): Anticipated to begin July 9

SR 38 between US 36/SR 67/SR 9 and SR 109 (Madison County): Anticipated to begin July 11

US 36 between SR 9/SR 67 and SR 109 (Madison County): Anticipated to begin July 13

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate routes during these closures.

Once the chip seal has cured, crews will sweep the highway clear of loose stone, apply a fog seal surface coat and paint pavement markings.

All chip seal operations is expected to be complete by the end of July.