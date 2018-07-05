× Lime halts scooter operations in Indy to comply with city’s cease and desist order

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lime is halting electric scooter operations in Indianapolis effective immediately to comply with a cease and desist order issued by the city on Tuesday.

The city issued the order as officials work to regulate the scooters. Maggie Gendron, director of strategic development, says Lime will work with the city to draft a scooter regulatory framework.

Last week, a City-County Council committee passed on a revised ordinance proposal to the full council that looks to regulate the increasingly popular scooters in the city.

Lime says it has worked collaboratively with city officials over the past six months to provide input into the process that would regulate dock-free mobility options, including dock-free bikes and e-scooters.

“Lime representatives have met with City-Councillors and advocates, working in good faith toward the goal of providing Indianapolis with new transportation mobility options,” said Gendron in a statement.

Gendron says Lime is choosing to comply with the city’s wishes, but competitor Bird deployed a fleet of scooters without consulting with city officials and defied the city’s wishes when asked to cease operations.

“We look forward to returning to the streets once circumstances change in regards to the city permitting process, or in the event a competitor continues to operate without enforcement action,” said Gendron. “We are excited to serve Indianapolis with a convenient way to get around, as we have been doing since we launched on June 23. We are optimistic that we’ll be able to bring our scooters back to Indianapolis very soon.”