Man wanted in connection with killing of Indiana woman who was found in shallow grave

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities in Minnesota are searching for a man in connection with the killing of a South Bend woman.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for 40-year-old Daniel Gregory Lynn. According to a press release obtained by the Star Tribune, Lynn was seen near Duluth and the cities of Virginia and Mountain Iron when 28-year-old Christina Marie Woods was killed.

Woods went missing in June and the newspaper reports that her remains were found in a shallow grave in Beatty Township near the Kabetogama State Forest. A medical examiner says an autopsy showed Woods died of homicide sometime around June 11.

Officials believe Lynn has traveled back to Indiana, but he may still be in Minnesota. He’s described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, bald, with a mustache and goatee and tattoos on both sides of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding Lynn or the investigation is asked to call the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office at 218-742-9825.