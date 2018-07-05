Massachusetts man completes bicycle ride across the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Massachusetts man has completed his bicycle ride across the country.

Last month FOX59 told you about Gihan Amarasiriwardena, when he stopped in Indianapolis during his journey across the country.

Well, after 38 days, 3358 miles through 15 states -- and one flat tire later, Gihan completed his trip on Monday evening, just in time to celebrate the Fourth of July with family on the west coast.

He made this journey to raise money for The Boy Scouts Inventing Merit Badge. It's the organization that inspired him to become an inventor

“The future of American innovation starts at a young age. So, things like the inventing merit badge that I’m raising funds for will help inspire that,” Amarasiriwardena said during his stop in Indianapolis.

And it’s worth mentioning, Gihan had a little help for the last leg of the journey. His girlfriend Karoline joined him, and he had a surprise for her. He proposed at Lake Tahoe -- and she said YES!

Gihan has now raised more than $2,500 of his $5,000 goal. If you’d like to donate to Gihan’s GoFundMe, click here.