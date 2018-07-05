New York police officers police officers belt out rendition of Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – A pair of New York police officers lit up Katy Perry’s “Firework” with some carpool karaoke for the Fourth of July.

The officers with the New York Police Department were inspired, in part, by a video from the Boston Police Department in which officers sang “God Bless America” in honor of Independence Day.

The Boston officers’ song selection was on point, but New York’s finest thought they had a “better idea of a song we can sing.”

Enter Katy Perry's smash hit "Firework."