Police: Dallas mother shoots man who tried to steal SUV with toddlers inside

DALLAS, Texas – A would-be car thief ended up in the hospital after a mother shot him Wednesday night in Dallas.

According to KXAS, it happened around 10 p.m. outside a gas station. The mother left her SUV outside with two toddlers still in the vehicle. A man climbed into the driver’s seat and tried to drive away, police said.

The woman got back into the vehicle and ordered the man to stop. When he didn’t, she got into the glove box to retrieve a gun and shot him. The man then drove the SUV into a pole.

Police said the mother and her children weren’t hurt during the incident. However, the suspect was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary charges against him include kidnapping, breaking and entering and robbery.