Indianapolis teen found with gunshot wound at downtown bus depot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound in downtown Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of East Street and East Washington Street just after midnight on a report of a person shot.

The victim was found nearby at the IndyGo bus depot in the 200 block of East Washington Street. Police say he wasn’t shot at that location – his friends drove him there to get help. He was transported to the hospital in crucial condition.

It is unclear at this time where the actual shooting occurred, but IMPD says it did not happen downtown