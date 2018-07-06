× 4 men arrested in connection with 2017 murder in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. – Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man in Richmond.

James Herbolt was found dead from a gunshot wound outside a North Centerville Road property last October, according to the Pal Item. He had been reported missing the month before.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it served four sealed warrants on Thursday to arrest Donald L. Bailey Jr., 27, Jacob Rasner, 23, Jesse Howard Boggs, 31, and William Mathews, 49, for their involvement in the murder.

The sheriff’s office says Bailey, Rasner and Boggs are being charged with murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement armed with a deadly weapon, and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Officers say Mathews is being charged with assisting a criminal.

Additional details regarding the investigation were not provided by the sheriff’s office.