A welcomed break from the heat; warmer again next week

Big changes today! High temperatures are down 10 degrees from where they were yesterday.

Plus, the dew point has made a dramatic improvement. It’s cooled from the lower 70’s yesterday to the mid 50’s this afternoon.

The dew point will stay comfortable through the evening hours.

This is a perfect night for baseball. Plus! It will end with a fireworks show. A great way to end a long, hot week.

Lows tonight will be the coolest we’ve had in over three weeks. Dropping to the mid and upper 50’s by early tomorrow morning.

We’re setup for a fantastic weekend. After a cooler start, plan on lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the lower 80’s.

Our cooldown doesn’t last long. Feels Like temperatures will come in to play again early next week.

Enjoy the comfortable conditions while you can, we have another 90° stretch coming next week.