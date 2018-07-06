Bedford man diagnosed with hep-A in and out of the hospital for weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – New numbers just released show the amount of hepatitis-A cases in Indiana are still growing. Just this week there were two more cases reported in Lawrence County which brings the total number of people infected there to 28, 202 total in the state of Indiana.

Now, a Lawrence County man is bedridden after contracting the virus. The health department says they are working to figure out how he became infected.

“You could tell that he did not look well,” said Stormi Miller.

Miller says her dad has been sick for weeks.

“He had nausea, vomiting, and body aches,” said Miller.

On June 21st, Ben Thomas first went to the doctor after experiencing symptoms.

“We had a feeling it was hepatitis. We did not find out for sure until the blood work came back,” said Miller.

A week later, doctors confirmed what the family feared. Somehow, Ben contracted hepatitis-A.

“It was one thing to hear about it but now that is my own father that has got it,” said Miller.

Ben says he had recently eaten at two of the four restaurants where the Lawrence County Health Department confirms employees sick with hep-A handled food. Just this afternoon, the state department of health tells us they “have not identified any cases of hepatitis that we believe to be transmitted from a food handler.” The department assured us that they “evaluate all restaurant and food exposures, along with other risk factors, for cases of Hep-A.”

While Ben and his family are looking for answers as to how he contracted the virus, their primary focus is his health. The virus is affecting his liver function, he is jaundice, his liver swollen, and he has lost more than 20 pounds. Right now, Bens family is considering whether to bring him back to the emergency room.

“He was not in the best shape before he got it. I just hope that he can get into the specialist as soon as possible,” said Miller.

As the outbreak continues, the Lawrence County Health Department urges everyone to get vaccinated…including anyone who ate at the restaurants where cases were confirmed. Those restaurants include the Bedford Burger King, Mamma’s restaurant, Marco’s Pizza, and the Papa John’s in Mitchell.

According to the health department, a Papa John’s employee infected with the virus delivered packaged food to the Mitchell location on June 12th and 15th. Health officials say a Bedford Burger King employee handled food while ill on May 15-24th. An employee at Mamma’s restaurant handled food while ill on June 8-9th. Back in April Marco’s Pizza in Bedford confirms an employee was ill and working with the virus. The department says all of the people who ate at those restaurants during that time frame should monitor for symptoms of hep-A for at least 50 days.