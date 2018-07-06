Heading to the movie theater has become more expensive than ever, and more companies are trying to entice customers inside by launching unlimited movie options. Rich Demuro compared some of the apps people are using to save some money when headed to watch a movie on the silver screen.
Comparing movie theater subscription services
-
AMC’s movie subscription service costs $20 a month, includes 3 movies a week
-
Theater subscription service MoviePass tightens plans
-
Save hundreds of dollars on summer trips
-
Tuesday AMC deal lets you get movie, popcorn and drink for $10
-
REVIEW | Solo: A Star Wars Story
-
-
‘The Sandlot’ returning to theaters in celebration of movie’s 25th anniversary
-
REVIEW: Rampage
-
Celebrating 40th anniversary of “Grease”
-
Saudi Arabia begins issuing driver’s licenses to women
-
Twins born on ‘Star Wars’ Day named after Luke and Leia
-
-
‘Jurassic World’ sequel stomps its way to $150 million debut
-
Mindy Kaling delivers commencement address at Dartmouth, offers candid advice for grads
-
‘Solo’ sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office