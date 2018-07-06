× Family of 2-year-old tissue donor meets 1-year-old recipient

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – More than ten months after losing their son in a tragic accident, the parents of a 2-year-old boy met the recipient of their son’s aortic heart valve, a 1-year-old girl from Missouri.

Last August, Logan Vanderkleed was killed after his neck became stuck in a car window while at the family farm.

Friday afternoon, the parents, Drew and Lisa Vanderkleed, met Lillian Wilson who received their son’s heart value.

Wilson was born with a heart condition that required surgery when she was only five days old. The condition has forced the child into several open-heart surgeries already in her young life.

The boy’s donation allowed Wilson to celebrate her first birthday last month.

Lillian’s mother, Sarah Wilson, said had written to the Vanderkleed family before the meeting. In her note, she said, “Because of your loss, my 7-month-old daughter gets to live. That’s really hard to put into words…my daughter’s heart is repaired because of a donor. Thank you doesn’t say enough.”

The families met for the first time at the Vanderkleeds’ farm as a way to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation to help save more lives.

According to the Indiana Donor Network, right now there are more than 360 patients under the age of five who are waiting for a lifesaving heart valve transplant.

News of Logan’s tragic death had spread throughout the state. A Facebook page titled Love For Logan has attracted more than 54,000 followers. A GoFundMe account has raised more than $24,000 to help the family with medical expenses. The parents had said they would want to use some to be donated to Riley Hospital for Children, where Logan was treated before he passed away.