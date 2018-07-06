Franklin couple collects blankets for NICU patients in honor of their son

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Just months after losing their first child, a Franklin couple is helping families going through similar struggles.

Paige and Ki Calaway are collecting blankets to donate to NICU patients at Riley Children’s Health.

In May, six months after their adoption process began, Paige and Ki were chosen to be parents to a newborn boy. The newborn was dealing with several medical complications and underwent open heart surgery.

“When we had to do the open heart surgery, it showed us something a little bit more extent,” Paige said. “He had underdeveloped lungs which they called lung hyperplasia. At that point, we switched breathing machines and we tried different things, but he told us his fight was over.”

The Calaway’s named their son, Ezekeil, and spent three weeks with him before he passed away.

“Three weeks of life, being so small and having to go through so many things in such a small time frame- his strength was amazing,” Paige said.

To continue Ezekeil’s legacy, the couple started, ‘Tiny and Mighty Warrior.’ They’re working to collect colorful blankets which will be embroidered and distributed to NICU patients and their families.

“I didn’t want his story to be over,” Paige said. “I came up with Tiny and Mighty Warrior as a reminder to keep him alive, a legacy to leave behind. We are collecting new or gently used receiving blankets and we will be donating them to Riley so that NICU patients have a reminder with them that they are tiny and mighty warriors.”

Check out the various blanket drop off locations below:

Irish Brothers: 296 E. Jefferson St., Franklin, IN. 46131

Trinkets and Threads: 229 W. Jefferson St., Franklin, IN. 46131

Dr. Robert and Rod’s Office: 4018 E. Southport Rd., Indianapolis, IN. 46237

Dr. Kelli Hinds Family Dentistry: 1480 W. Southport Rd., Suite A, Indianapolis, IN. 46217

If you’d like to get involved with Tiny and Mighty Warrior, click here.