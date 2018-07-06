× Hot streak takes a break…best weekend of summer on the way!

Skies are clearing, temperatures are cooling and storm chances have ended! This will be the pick of the week, along with a picture perfect evening ahead. The most noticeable change will be the drop in our dew points. The air will be incredibly comfortable by this afternoon, while winds freshen from the northeast. This is a great way to end a week of spotty storms and 90° heat. Be sure to step out this evening and notice the comfortable changes. Opening the windows tonight HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!

More sunshine expected both days this weekend and not a drop of rain anticipated. This will likely mark the best weekend of summer! Hotter days return early next week with maybe a SLIGHT storm chance on Tuesday…