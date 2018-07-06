× Indiana inspector general to investigate groping allegations against AG Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana’s inspector general will investigate groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Hill is accused of inappropriately touching four women at an Indianapolis bar on the last day of the legislative session.

Inspector General Lori Torres said officials from the state’s Republican and Democratic parties have requested a formal investigation into the allegations, something her office is prepared to undertake:

Both Republican and Democrat legislative leadership have officially requested the Inspector General to investigate the allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill. Our office will proceed with that investigation and conduct a full and fair review of the facts as it would with any investigation undertaken by the Office of Inspector General.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate President Pro Tem David Long have called on Hill to resign amid the allegations. Bosma and Long also called on Hill to apologize.

Democratic lawmakers also believe Hill should step down.

Hill has denied any wrongdoing and says he doesn’t plan to resign.

A rally is planned in downtown Indianapolis Saturday in protest of Hill.