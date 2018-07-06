Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition hit major milestone Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Sunday, the Ten Point Coalition, its volunteers, community leaders, and neighbors celebrate 1,000 days with no youth criminal homicides in the city's Butler Tarkington neighborhood.

Rev. Charles Harrison, President of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition board says, "The Ten Point mission is to reduce urban youth gun violence as it impacts young men of color ages 12-24. We have gone 1,000 days without anyone being gunned down in the streets of Butler Tarkington."

Harrison also says, "Malik Perry, age 19 was the last person murdered in the streets of Butler Tarkington on October 13th 2015."

The only non-youth criminal homicide in Butler-Tarkington was a few months ago when a woman stabbed her boyfriend inside their home."

There have been no street violence youth criminal homicides in Butler-Tarkington in 1,000 days.

Dr. Eugene Rivers, President of the National Ten Point Training Institute, and Rev. Charles Harrison, President of the Board for Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to break down the numbers and explain why the model of collaboration with community, faith leaders, law enforcement, and business works.

He also talks about what’s next for Ten Point locally and nationwide. Ten Point is posting success in reducing youth criminal homicides in several Indianapolis neighborhoods and others. The Ten Point Coalition is expanding it's model across the nation, being asked to come into over 28 cities and growing.

If you want to volunteer with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition or if you'd like Ten Point to bring it's crime fighting coalition model to your neighborhood, contact 317-923-9197.

Ten Point Successes: