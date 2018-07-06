Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition to hit major milestone Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Sunday, the Ten Point Coalition and its volunteers will post a record 1,000 days with no criminal homicides in the city's Butler Tarkington neighborhood. This is the latest success added to the records Ten Point is setting in other neighborhoods.

Dr. Eugene Rivers, President of the National Ten Point Training Institute, and Rev. Charles Harrison, President of the Board for Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to break down the numbers, explain why the model works, and talk about what’s next for Ten Point locally and nationwide.

If you want to volunteer with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition or if you'd like Ten Point to bring a crime fighting coalition to your neighborhood, contact 317-923-9197.

Ten Point Successes: