× Intersection at Ohio, Pennsylvania streets expected to remain closed until July 13 due to sinkhole

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Citizens Energy says a sinkhole in downtown Indy will keep a busy intersection closed for another week.

IMPD says the sinkhole developed at Ohio and Pennsylvania Streets Wednesday. It’s 17 feet across, 10.5 feet deep, and 14 feet long. The hole was caused by a 100-year-old sewer line that failed, according to Citizens Energy.

The sewer line is made of brick and is about 15 feet underground. Officials estimated it’s more than 100 years old. In order to repair it, a 20×20 hole will have to be dug.

“As a result of the sinkhole that has developed, the Citizens crew must carefully excavate the site to ensure the safety of workers and continued service from multiple other utility lines located above the sewer that must be repaired,” the company said.

The intersection is expected to be closed until Friday, July 13.

“Citizens appreciates the patience of downtown commuters as we work as safely and quickly as possible to repair the sewer and open this busy intersection,” said Tim Blagsvedt, Director, Wastewater Collection for Citizens Energy Group.

Southbound traffic on Pennsylvania is restricted and being diverted eastbound to New York Street until it’s repaired. Eastbound traffic on Ohio Street is being diverted onto Meridian. Westbound traffic on Ohio Street is being diverted to northbound Delaware Street. Anyone who works or parks at the Salesforce Tower will need to use the Market Street entrance.