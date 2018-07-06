× Pilot dies after crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – The pilot of a crop-dusting helicopter has died after the aircraft crashed in Shelby County Friday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened near CR 750 E and CR 800 N, which is southeast of Gwynneville.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation into the crash. Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter that the pilot was the only occupant.

FOX59 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.