× Police arrest 2 after disturbance at Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind.– Two people were arrested after allegedly forcing their way into a Fishers home and injuring people inside.

On July 3, officers were called to a home in the 12600 block of Adirondack Court after the homeowner said people were breaking into her home.

The homeowner told police she and her daughter were inside the home when someone banged on the front door. She opened the door and found several people on her property. She asked them to leave, but they pushed her aside and forced their way inside.

They started fighting with the daughter and eventually fled when the homeowner called police. The daughter was able to tell police the names of most of the suspects.

The mother and daughter both had minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

Most of the individuals involved were detained. Two people, 18-year-old Jerron Bond and a 17-year-old girl, were arrested.

Bond and the juvenile each face one felony count of residential entry. The juvenile also faces a misdemeanor count of battery.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective David Finn at 317- 595-3341.