Police arrest Indiana man accused of disarming officer, repeatedly punching her

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man in northern Indiana accused of disarming an officer and repeatedly punching her during a traffic stop, the Northwest Indiana Times reports.

A Crown Point officer initiated a traffic stop after spotting a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt speeding at 62 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.

The officer approached the vehicle and asked the driver, 30-year-old Matthew Myers, for his license. He turned around and started rummaging through a box in his back seat. The officer told him to stop, and he said, “Why don’t you (expletive) off,” according to court records obtained by the NWI Times.

At that time, he got out of the car, knocked the pepper spray out of the officer’s hand, and repeatedly punched her in the face.

The officer pulled out her gun, and backup arrived at the scene. Myers was taken into custody.

He’s been charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, battery to a public safety official resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of resisting law enforcement and battery by bodily waste.

The officer was treated at the hospital for injuries to her face and a concussion.