Police investigating after fatal aircraft crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – At least one person has died after an aircraft crashed in Shelby County Friday.

Authorities say it happened near CR 750E and 800 North, which is southeast of Gwynneville.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation into the crash. Officers could not confirm what kind of aircraft is involved in the crash.

