RECIPE: “The Donug” for National Fried Chicken Day

July 6, 2018

 Ingredients:
-Chicken cubes                                                                 1-1.5 pounds
-Chickpeas boiled                                            1/3 Cup
-Ginger garlic paste                                         ½ tbs
-Black pepper powder                                   1 tsp
-Salt                                                                       1 tsp or to taste
-Red chili powder                                             1 tsp or to taste
-Paprika powder                                              1 tsp
-Soy sauce                                                          1 tsp
-Bread slices                                                       2 each
-Mozzarella cheese slices as required
-Eggs beaten                                                      2 each
-Bread crumbs                                                  1 Cup or as required
-Oil for frying

Cheese sauce:
-Butter                                                                                 1 tbs
-All-purpose flour                                            1 tbs
-Milk                                                                      1 Cup
-Chedder cheese                                             2 tbs
-Salt                                                                       1 pinch
-Red chili flakes to sprinkle

Directions:
-In a food processor add chicken cubes, chickpeas, ginger garlic paste, black pepper powder, salt, red chili powder, paprika powder, soy sauce, bread slices and chop until well combined.
-Grease your hands with oil, take a mixture, make a ball and flatten the mixture.
-Place mozzarella cheese slices in doughnut shape and press gently, grease hands with oil and cover the cheese with mince mixture completely.
-Now dip into beaten eggs then coat in bread crumbs.
-In frying pan, heat oil and fry on low flame until done.

For Cheese sauce:
-In saucepan, add butter and let it melt, then add all-purpose flour and mix well.
-Gradually add milk and mix. -Add cheddar cheese and cook until sauce thickens.
-Add salt and mix well. Cheese sauce is ready.
-Drizzle cheese sauce and sprinkle red chili flakes & serve.