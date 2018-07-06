× RECIPE: “The Donug” for National Fried Chicken Day

Ingredients:

-Chicken cubes 1-1.5 pounds

-Chickpeas boiled 1/3 Cup

-Ginger garlic paste ½ tbs

-Black pepper powder 1 tsp

-Salt 1 tsp or to taste

-Red chili powder 1 tsp or to taste

-Paprika powder 1 tsp

-Soy sauce 1 tsp

-Bread slices 2 each

-Mozzarella cheese slices as required

-Eggs beaten 2 each

-Bread crumbs 1 Cup or as required

-Oil for frying

Cheese sauce:

-Butter 1 tbs

-All-purpose flour 1 tbs

-Milk 1 Cup

-Chedder cheese 2 tbs

-Salt 1 pinch

-Red chili flakes to sprinkle

Directions:

-In a food processor add chicken cubes, chickpeas, ginger garlic paste, black pepper powder, salt, red chili powder, paprika powder, soy sauce, bread slices and chop until well combined.

-Grease your hands with oil, take a mixture, make a ball and flatten the mixture.

-Place mozzarella cheese slices in doughnut shape and press gently, grease hands with oil and cover the cheese with mince mixture completely.

-Now dip into beaten eggs then coat in bread crumbs.

-In frying pan, heat oil and fry on low flame until done.

For Cheese sauce:

-In saucepan, add butter and let it melt, then add all-purpose flour and mix well.

-Gradually add milk and mix. -Add cheddar cheese and cook until sauce thickens.

-Add salt and mix well. Cheese sauce is ready.

-Drizzle cheese sauce and sprinkle red chili flakes & serve.