RECIPE: “The Donug” for National Fried Chicken Day
Ingredients:
-Chicken cubes 1-1.5 pounds
-Chickpeas boiled 1/3 Cup
-Ginger garlic paste ½ tbs
-Black pepper powder 1 tsp
-Salt 1 tsp or to taste
-Red chili powder 1 tsp or to taste
-Paprika powder 1 tsp
-Soy sauce 1 tsp
-Bread slices 2 each
-Mozzarella cheese slices as required
-Eggs beaten 2 each
-Bread crumbs 1 Cup or as required
-Oil for frying
Cheese sauce:
-Butter 1 tbs
-All-purpose flour 1 tbs
-Milk 1 Cup
-Chedder cheese 2 tbs
-Salt 1 pinch
-Red chili flakes to sprinkle
Directions:
-In a food processor add chicken cubes, chickpeas, ginger garlic paste, black pepper powder, salt, red chili powder, paprika powder, soy sauce, bread slices and chop until well combined.
-Grease your hands with oil, take a mixture, make a ball and flatten the mixture.
-Place mozzarella cheese slices in doughnut shape and press gently, grease hands with oil and cover the cheese with mince mixture completely.
-Now dip into beaten eggs then coat in bread crumbs.
-In frying pan, heat oil and fry on low flame until done.
For Cheese sauce:
-In saucepan, add butter and let it melt, then add all-purpose flour and mix well.
-Gradually add milk and mix. -Add cheddar cheese and cook until sauce thickens.
-Add salt and mix well. Cheese sauce is ready.
-Drizzle cheese sauce and sprinkle red chili flakes & serve.