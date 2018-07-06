× Reports: Pacers sign center Kyle O’Quinn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have made their third addition in free agency.

According to multiple reports, the team has signed center Kyle O’Quinn.

Our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar have confirmed reports from Yahoo Sports and ESPN.

O’Quinn spent the last three seasons with the Knicks, averaging 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last year.

The Norfolk State product entered the league with the Magic as a second round draft pick in 2012. He was teammates with Victor Oladipo for two seasons in Orlando.

The Pacers made their first two free agent signings (Tyreke Evans and McDermott) official at a Friday afternoon news conference at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard wouldn’t confirm the O’Quinn signing, only saying “you guys are pretty good.”

Free agent Kyle O'Quinn has agreed to a one-year, $4.5M deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2018

Free agent Kyle O’Quinn agrees to sign with Indiana on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, league source tells ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 6, 2018