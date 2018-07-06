× Semi driver airlifted after rural highway crash in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a serious crash involving a semi truck in Parke County.

Indiana State Police and Parke County emergency agencies responded to a tractor-trailer crash on State Road 59 just south of County Road 720 South around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Freightliner tractor pulling an empty box trailer driven by 69-year-old Donald E. Stevenson of Reelsville, Ind., was southbound on SR 59 and suddenly veered off the road into some trees. Stevenson was trapped inside the vehicle for nearly an hour before members of the Adams Township Fire/Rescue and Bellmore Fire Departments were able to free him.

Stevenson was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of significant leg injuries. Investigators believe a sudden onset health issue may have caused Stevenson to leave the road. ISP Detective Deanna Jones came upon the crash and provided medical assistance until arrival of EMS.

SR 59 was closed after the crash and didn’t reopen until shortly after noon.