Thorntown couple’s home burglarized days before their wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTOWN, Ind. – Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office are investigating a string of recent home burglaries in the rural Thorntown area, including one couple’s home who was set to get married just days later.

Investigators are looking into at least seven recent reports of thefts from homes. Most of the burglaries are happening during the daytime and many homeowners reported forced entry such as doors being kicked in.

"I came home from work at around 2:00 and noticed the doors were unlocked which is not normal," said Kameron Lough.

It was a Wednesday afternoon and he and his now-wife, Bailey, were set to get married that Saturday. The door busted open was not a welcome sight. Even more terrifying, Lough said he looked for his gun and it wasn't there.

"When my gun wasn’t there, I freaked out and went outside, got in the car and called the cops," said Lough.

Just down the street from them, Gary Graves said he's also been a victim of theft.

"I’ve had tools stolen. I've had some things missing out of the barn," Graves said. "It's disheartening and you feel victimized when somebody takes your stuff."

Investigators released a picture of a green Acura TL believed to be involved with the thefts. They say a man and a woman appear to be responsible for the break-ins.