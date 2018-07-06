VIDEO: Texas teen attacked for wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hat

SAN ANOTIONIO, Texas – Police in Texas arrested a man after he allegedly attacked a teen boy at a restaurant for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, KABB reports.

Sixteen-year-old Hunter Richard was eating with his friends at a Whataburger restaurant when a man threw a drink in his face and left with his hat. Richard says the man also pulled out some of his hair during the attack, which he says was completely unprovoked.

“I support my president and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me,” he told KABB.

Kino Jiminez, 30, was later arrested and charged with theft.