Your Town Friday: Avon father helps educate legacies of America’s heroes

Avon, Ind. - We have a special Your Town Friday story to round out the Fourth of July holiday week and it's out of Avon, five miles west of Indianapolis in Hendricks County.

The town looks much different than it did even ten years ago, and the growth doesn't appear to be slowing down.

In 2010, the population was about 12,000. It's now estimated to be close to 18,000, so a 50% increase in eight years!

It's the home of four star schools, and the school system is what initially attracted a father of three to town.

He loves his family, his town and his country.

"January for me is 25 years in the military," said Scott Kasmer. "It’s been my life."

Scott Kasmer moved to Indiana in 2006 from Buffalo, New York after serving ten years of active duty overseas. That's the same year Corporal Brock Bucklin was killed in action.

Corporal Bucklin had no idea the lives he'd touch or the people's paths he'd change. It started the second a man named Dan Rooney saw the corporal's casket from an airplane window.

"Right then Dan saw the casket coming off and saw this little boy with his mom," said Kasmer. "And right there he thought, what’s the little boy going to do now? He’s never going to be able to play catch with his dad… How can I help? And he started thinking about a scholarship."

That's how Folds of Honor was born. Rooney started the first chapter in his garage. The mission is to honor their sacrifice and educate their legacy by giving educational scholarships to children and spouses of America's fallen and disabled service members.

Kasmer has been on many missions and this one might just mean the most. It's been 12 years since Corporal Bucklin died and the late father just recently touched the life of this Avon dad of three in February, when Folds of Honor offered him a position with the national office.

"It's just been a whirlwind ever since!"

And that's because Kasmer is involved in the Avon community too, coaches Little League, and works full time for the Indiana Guard.

"All I want to do is continue to help where I can."

The local Folds of Honor chapter awards roughly $350,000 in scholarships each year.

The local Folds of Honor chapter awards roughly $350,000 in scholarships each year.

There are four events left this year:

July 22: Patriot Shootout Kick Off at Top Golf

July 23: Patriot Shootout

August 3: Maple Creek Golf Tournament

November 3: Indiana Gala

