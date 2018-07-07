× More humid air will soon return

We welcomed in the weekend with another cooler day in the lower 80’s.

Tonight will be another cool one, running about 5 degrees below the average for this time of year.

After a cool start, we’ll start to warm up to the 70’s by 10 AM.

There will be plenty of sunshine tomorrow and the afternoon will be a few degrees warmer. Not a bad day to hit the pool.

Remember to wear the sunscreen. The brilliant sunshine and the high sun angle means the UV index will be high again tomorrow.

Tomorrow will still be comfortable but the humidity will begin to rise as we head into the afternoon.

It will be another fantastic day for baseball. This is the last game at Victory Field before the Indians are away for a few days. First pitch is at 1:35 PM.

If you’re planning to mow soon but worried about rain, you’re in luck. There are only minor chances for rain this week. Overall, it will be mostly dry.

We warm back up to the 90 degree heat next week. However, the Feels Like temperatures stay below the 100° mark.