Seasonal weather for the weekend; becoming hot and humid next week

We are tracking beautiful weather for the weekend and a welcomed break from the 90s! Highs yesterday climbed into the mid-80s, which is seasonal for early July in Indianapolis. Today’s weather is going to be comfortable with highs in the lower to mid-80s across the state.

Higher pressure over the Great Lakes will keep the area dry and clear through the weekend. The pressure system is creating a northeasterly wind flow today for central Indiana and it will keep the humidity in check. It is going to be a great day to head to the pool with skies remaining mostly sunny. However, the UV index is at a high level 9, so you will want to wear and reapply sunblock.

Quiet weather conditions will persist through the weekend as highs rise even more on Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s Sunday afternoon and return to the 90s early next week. Rain chances will be limited for the next several days. The best chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms is going to be Tuesday afternoon.